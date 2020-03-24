Deals: Woot's New Apple Sale Offers Prices From $100 on Refurbished iPad mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac

Woot today kicked off a new Apple sale on refurbished iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads. These devices represent previous-generation computers and tablets, and sales start as low as $99.99 for the first-generation iPad mini.

There's also the 16GB iPad mini 4 on sale for $179.99, and the 32GB iPad mini 4 for $209.99. At the time of writing, these are the only three remaining iPads on sale during Woot's Apple event, and each one has been certified under Woot's refurbishment program.

There are numerous MacBook Pro models on sale as well. You can save on everything from the 2011 13-inch MacBook Pro for $299.99, to the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro for $779.99. Woot's MacBook Pro devices have been refurbished by Apple Certified Technicians.

Lastly, you can save on iMacs starting at $239.99 for the 2011 21.5-inch iMac. Woot also has a 2012 21.5-inch model on sale for $469.99, while the same size for a 2013 model is $499.99, and both computers have 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

Woot's sale will end tonight at 12 a.m. CT, so be sure to visit the retailer's website to browse the full Apple event soon. All Amazon Prime members are able to get free standard shipping on their Woot orders.