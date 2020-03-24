Apple Supporting At-Home Education With New Series of Remote Learning Videos

With schools closed in many countries due to the current pandemic, teachers and parents alike are navigating the new reality of educating students from home. To help with this, Apple has launched a new series of videos designed to help schools and educators use built-in features of their Apple devices like the iPad to enable remote learning.



There are currently two videos available, with more to follow:

PREPARE RESOURCES FOR REMOTE LEARNING

This video will help educators learn how to get up and running for remote learning with iPad. We'll explore ways to access school resources and find apps that support remote learning. Tips will include using iPad built-in features to scan documents and stay organized, using Markup to annotate teacher materials and student work, getting set up with Voice Memos, and more. CREATE AND SHARE PRESENTATIONS AND DEMOS

Presenting information in compelling ways is even more important when you're not able to be face-to-face with your students. In this video we'll show you how to use iPad built-in features to create demos and instructional videos and share them with your colleagues and students. Using Keynote, or any presentation tool, you'll learn how to record content and create demos on iPad for use with your students.

As a follow-up to the videos, Apple says educators can also participate in 30-minute virtual conferences led by its professional learning specialists.