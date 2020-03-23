Verizon Offering Customers and Small Businesses 15GB Extra Hotspot Data for Free

Verizon today announced that it is adding an additional 15GB of LTE data to all consumer and small business plans automatically to support its customers who are currently working from home.



The 15GB of data will be available from March 25 to April 30, with Verizon adding 15GB of data to postpaid metered customers, prepaid customers, and Jetpack owners automatically. For those with an unlimited data plan, the extra data can be used as hotspot data.

Verizon is offering the extra data to all consumer wireless plans available since 2015, and for small business customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon is also waiving overage charges and has pledged not to terminate service for customers who are unable to pay at this time.



"We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we're doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time," said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. "With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before."

For new low-income who subscribe to Verizon's Lifeline discount program, Verizon is waiving fees for the next two months.