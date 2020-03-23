Drone Video Shows Empty Apple Park Campus

With most of Apple's corporate employees working from home at the current time, the Apple Park campus in Cupertino is nearly abandoned.

Drone footage shot recently by drone pilot Duncan Sinfield looks similar to drone videos shot before ‌Apple Park‌ opened, with no visible people on the campus and parking lots abandoned.

Apple employees worldwide have been working at home since March 8, though there are likely still employees on the ‌Apple Park‌ campus who have essential roles at the company.

Apple employees with non-essential roles are required to stay at home under Santa Clara County's shelter-in-place order.