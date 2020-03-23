Deals: Apple's Smart Battery Case Will Help Keep Your iPhone 11, XS, or XR Fueled Up Starting at Just $65

Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama have a few discounts on Apple's official Smart Battery Case lineup for the iPhone XR and iPhone XS. We've been tracking these sales for a while now, and this week you'll find a few lowest-ever prices among the discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This also includes a good deal on the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case in Black, which is on sale for $99.00, down from $129.00. At $30 off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon, and right now it's the only one of the newest Smart Battery Cases that has this steep of a discount.

iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case

Black at Amazon - $99.00, down from $129.00 ($30 off)

iPhone XS Smart Battery Case

iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case

iPhone XR Smart Battery Case

