Deals: Anker Kicks Off New Sale With $18 USB-C Wall Chargers, $14 Portable Chargers, and More

Anker is back this week with a new set of discounts on Amazon, providing low prices on wall chargers, wireless chargers, and portable chargers. Sales start with Anker's PowerPort Wireless Charging Stand at $13.99, down from $21.99, which represents the only wireless charger that's being discounted this time around.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Otherwise, there are quite a few USB wall chargers and high-capacity portable chargers to choose from in the new sale. Anker has a 6-port PowerPort USB wall charger for $21.99, down from $25.99, as well as a 2-port PowerPort wall charger that includes USB-C for $18.20, down from $21.94. For the wireless chargers, prices start at just $14.06 for 5,000 mAh and also include 13,000 mAh ($25.49); 20,000 mAh ($31.99); and more.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Charger

PowerPort Wireless Stand - $13.99, down from $21.99

Portable Chargers

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.