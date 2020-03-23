Deals: Anker Kicks Off New Sale With $18 USB-C Wall Chargers, $14 Portable Chargers, and More

Anker is back this week with a new set of discounts on Amazon, providing low prices on wall chargers, wireless chargers, and portable chargers. Sales start with Anker's PowerPort Wireless Charging Stand at $13.99, down from $21.99, which represents the only wireless charger that's being discounted this time around.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Otherwise, there are quite a few USB wall chargers and high-capacity portable chargers to choose from in the new sale. Anker has a 6-port PowerPort USB wall charger for $21.99, down from $25.99, as well as a 2-port PowerPort wall charger that includes USB-C for $18.20, down from $21.94. For the wireless chargers, prices start at just $14.06 for 5,000 mAh and also include 13,000 mAh ($25.49); 20,000 mAh ($31.99); and more.
Wall Chargers
Wireless Charger
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore 5,000 mAh - $14.06, down from $19.99
- PowerCore 13,000 mAh - $25.49, down from $32.99
- PowerCore 15,000 mAh - $25.99, down from $39.99
- PowerCore 20,000 mAh - $31.99, down from $59.99
- PowerCore+ 26,800mAh with USB-C Wall Charger - $118.99, down from $139.99
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Top Stories
Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year, according to Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes. Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an iPad Pro with backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The claim is made in relation to a separate paywalled article underscoring Apple's eagerness to ...
Apple yesterday unveiled a new 2020 iPad Pro with a new Magic Keyboard accessory that adds a trackpad to the iPad for the first time. Apple didn't stop there, though, and built support for mice and trackpads into all modern iPads through the iPadOS 13.4 update.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new 2020 iPad Pro doesn't come out until next week and the Magic...
The media has got its hands on the new MacBook Air and first impressions of the notebook after a day or two of usage are largely positive.
Following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air features a redesigned Magic Keyboard with scissor switches that deliver 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel. As with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, reviews find the...
Disney and Pixar's new animated movie "Onward" is following the recent trend of movies arriving early on digital platforms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in the United States tonight, March 20 at 5 p.m. PT, "Onward" will be available to purchase on digital retail platforms like iTunes for $19.99 (via Variety).
Following this, the movie will be streaming for Disney+...
Apple this week refreshed its MacBook Air lineup with a scissor switch Magic Keyboard and faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, including a 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3, 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5, and 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7.
Jason Snell of Six Colors was provided with the mid-range MacBook Air with a 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5 processor for testing purposes. In his first...
Brydge has released a short YouTube video showcasing its Brydge Pro+ Keyboard with trackpad support. This comes just days after Apple announced its own Magic Keyboard with designated trackpad alongside both the new iPad Pro and new MacBook Air.
In the video, Brydge highlights some of the capabilities of its new Brydge Pro+ keyboard. The major new feature is full trackpad support in iPadOS...
With no March media event in the works, Apple this week rolled out a number of product updates including updated iPad Pro models with dual cameras, a LiDAR scanner, and a Magic Keyboard accessory with trackpad.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. On the Mac side, we got an updated MacBook Air and storage-bumped Mac mini models, as well as new Powerbeats earphones, so...
Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing.
iOS and iPadOS 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.
...
All of Apple's retail locations outside of Greater China are closed right now, and customers who left their devices for repair are unable to pick them up until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider. Apple closed all of its stores on Saturday, March 14, but stayed open for a few extra days to allow customers to pick up devices ordered for in-store pickup or...
In an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has acknowledged that some iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 users may experience issues with Personal Hotspot.
Apple has told Authorized Service Providers to expect customers who are unable to connect to a Personal Hotspot or experience frequent disconnection from one. Customers may also...