App Store Expanding to 20 New Countries

The App Store is expanding to 20 new countries in the near future, Apple informed developers this afternoon.

Thanks to the creativity and innovation of developers like you, the ‌App Store‌ has become much more than the world's safest marketplace. It's grown into a vibrant platform with great apps that influence culture and change lives, with over half a billion visitors each week. This wide-reaching platform has helped generate over $155 billion in developer earnings -- just from sales of apps and in-app purchases. Today, the ‌App Store‌ gives you the opportunity to connect with users in 155 countries or regions. We're pleased to announce that the ‌App Store‌ will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets.

Apple says that developers who want their apps to appear in the new countries must accept the Program License Agreement on the Apple Developer Website and then choosing the "New Countries or Regions" checkbox in the Pricing and Availability section of the app information page.

Apple suggests developers complete these steps by April 10, 2020, to make sure apps are ready to be published as the ‌App Store‌ becomes ready in new locations.

The ‌App Store‌ is already available in 155 countries and regions, and Apple has not specified which countries are included in the expansion. A full list of countries that have access to the ‌App Store‌ can be found on Apple's website, though the new content has not been added yet.