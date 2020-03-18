Apple Planning Updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote Apps to Take Advantage of Trackpad Support on iPads

Apple today announced that its iWork suite of productivity apps, including Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, will soon be updated to take full advantage of trackpad support coming in iPadOS 13.4, which will be released on March 24.



From its press release for new iPad Pro models today:

Writing and editing text is a breeze in Pages, working with multiple objects in Keynote is easier than ever, and added levels of precision make working with even the largest spreadsheets a snap. Additional new features include gorgeous new templates in Pages and Keynote, giving users a head start on creating beautiful documents and, for the first time in iWork, users can add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter.

Apple added that collaboration will also become easier with support for iCloud folder sharing, a feature expected to be available in iPadOS 13.4.