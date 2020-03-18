Apple Updates Certified Refurbished Storefront With Price Drops on 2018 MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Following the launch of brand new models of the MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Apple today refreshed its certified refurbished storefront with new markdowns on previous generation devices.



To start, you can get a 2018 refurbished 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ (1.6GHz, 256GB) for $719.00, down from an original price of $1,199.00. Apple's 2020 ‌MacBook Air‌ has a new scissor switch keyboard and enhanced processors and graphics, but this is a solid deal for anyone willing to save money on an older model.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models are also further discounted on Apple's refurbished site. The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (64GB, Wi-Fi) is available for $549.00, down from $699.00, while the 12.9-inch (64GB, Wi-Fi) is available for $699.00, down from $899.00.

All refurbished iPad models come with a new battery, new outer shell, free delivery and returns, and are backed by a one-year warranty. They've been tested, cleaned, and repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables.

For Macs, Apple promises that each model has been fully tested and cleaned, and they include genuine Apple part replacements if necessary. iMacs and MacBooks also include one-year warranties, and brand new boxes with the necessary accessories and cables.