Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities

Apple has shared two ads on its YouTube channel highlighting the power of its just-updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including a new Magic Keyboard.

The first video, titled " Your next computer is not a computer, " showcases the new features in the updated ‌iPad Pro‌, including the new A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR Scanner for AR, triple-lens cameras, and the new Magic Keyboard with integrated trackpad.

The second ad, titled "How to correctly use a computer," features an ironic retro voiceover offering a "beginner's guide to proper computing," which basically goes against everything shown visually in the video as far as using an ‌iPad Pro‌ goes.

When the voiceover says "Start by taking a seat at your desk, sit up straight, and focus on only one task at a time" a girl is shown lounging around in a park while multi-tasking on an ‌iPad Pro‌, using a new Magic Keyboard, and wearing AirPods Pro.

The ad continues in a similar vein, showcasing the ruggedness of an ‌iPad Pro‌ when dropped into a bag, ("Treat your computer with respect"), the game-playing and AR capabilities ("It is not a toy"), and multi-touch gestures ("Do not touch the screen").

The ad finishes by highlighting the new Magic Keyboard's trackpad ("Your computer comes with a standard arrow cursor") and the LTE-equipped ‌iPad Pro‌ model ("Must stay within reach of a Wi-Fi signal).

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ is available to order starting today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. ‌iPad Pro‌ will be available in stores starting next week. The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 for 128GB Wi-Fi, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $999 for 128GB Wi-Fi. More storage capacities include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, and cellular options are available.

The Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌ will be available to purchase in May in two versions: $299 for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and $349 for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. There are also new Smart Keyboard Folio accessories out today, priced at $179 for 11-inch and $199 for 12.9-inch.