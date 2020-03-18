Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 Golden Master With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing, Trackpad Support for iPad and More

Apple today released the golden master version of iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system that was released in September. The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 GMs come after a little over a month of beta testing.



iOS and ‌‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌‌ 13.4 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 are significant updates, bringing several important new features to the iPhone and the iPad. There's a new toolbar available in the Mail app that's available when viewing an email, with the updated design featuring a more logical layout to address complaints about the Mail app in earlier versions of ‌iOS 13‌.



The revamped design moves the reply icon away from the delete icon, making it harder to accidentally delete an email. It also adds Folder and Compose icons.

iCloud Folder Sharing, which is meant to let users share iCloud Drive folders with other people, is included in iOS 13.4. ‌iCloud‌‌ Folder Sharing was initially announced at WWDC as an ‌iOS 13‌ feature last year, but it has taken Apple several months to implement it. The feature shows real-time updates so file changes will sync across the devices of all people with access to a specific folder.



Apple has added nine new Memoji and Animoji stickers in the update, with the new stickers featuring emoji-style poses like shocked face, face with hearts, eyes rolling, and more.



The ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4 updates bring mouse and trackpad support for the iPad Pro, following the announcement of Apple's new ‌iPad Pro‌ keyboard with trackpad.



Apple has also made a subtle but notable change to the way the URL bar works in Safari. In iOS 13.4, you can tap into the URL bar right away even when a URL is highlighted, which is different behavior from iOS 13.3.1. In iOS 13.3.1, an extra tap outside of a URL was required to deselect it before it could be tapped to be edited.

New settings in the TV app allow users to control streaming and downloading over Wi-Fi and cellular, adding new data saving options for those who don't have unlimited streaming plans.



Hints of a new "CarKey" API were found in iOS 13.4, which would allow the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ to be used to lock, unlock, and start a car that has NFC capabilities. Sharing features will also be available for assigning keys to friends and family members through the Messages app.

CarKey functionality hasn't been announced by Apple as of yet, and it's not clear if it's coming soon, but when launched, it will ‌‌iPhone‌‌ owners to use their devices in lieu of a car key.

Apple on Monday unveiled new $149 Powerbeats with an H1 chip and Powerbeats Pro-like design, with the Powerbeats set to launch on Wednesday. iOS 13.4 includes support for the new Powerbeats.



Though not an iOS specific feature, Apple with iOS 13.4, macOS 10.15.4, tvOS 13.4, and Xcode 11.4 is allowing developers to create apps with universal purchase support, which means Apple device users will be able to purchase one app that works across multiple platforms.

iOS 13.4 includes new controls for calls and third-party navigation apps in CarPlay, along with keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app, and changes to location requests for apps requesting user location.



Apple also added a new Shazam Shortcuts action, options for remapping hardware keys of a keyboard connected to the ‌‌iPad‌‌, and more. Apple included full release notes for the golden master, which are below:

iOS 13.4 introduces new Memoji stickers and ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements. Memoji

- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face Files

- ‌iCloud Drive‌ folder sharing from the Files app

- Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

- Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files - Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

- Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME App Store with Apple Arcade

- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across ‌iPhone‌, iPod touch, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and Apple TV

- Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPod touch‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, and ‌Apple TV‌

- List view for See All Games ‌CarPlay‌

- Third-party navigation app support for the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard

- In-call information appears on the ‌CarPlay‌ Dashboard Augmented Reality

- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files Keyboard

- Predictive typing support for Arabic This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

- Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on ‌iPhone‌ models with all-screen displays

- Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

- Addresses an issue where ‌Photos‌ may appear to use excess storage

- Resolves an issue in ‌Photos‌ that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

- Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

- Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

- Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

- Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

- Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

- Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when ‌Dark Mode‌ is active

- Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

- Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

- Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

- Fixes an issue where ‌iCloud Drive‌ appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

- Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

- Resolves an issue where ‌CarPlay‌ may lose its connection in certain vehicles

- Fixes an issue in ‌CarPlay‌ where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

- Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

- Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

- Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

There are also separate release notes for ‌iPadOS‌, focusing on the new trackpad improvements.

iOS 13.4 could be one of the last major updates to the ‌iOS 13‌ operating system as Apple begins to shift focus to iOS 14, which is expected to be previewed in June ahead of a fall release. There have already been quite a few ‌iOS 14‌ leaks, which can be found in our iOS 14 roundup.