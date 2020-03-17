Alto's Odyssey, Alto's Adventure and Kingdom Rush Available for Free Right Now

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has many people in the United States and other countries sheltering inside their homes to avoid spreading the infection, some game developers have opted to make their games available to play for free.



Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure, two popular endless runner-style games are available at no cost at the current time on iOS and macOS as the developer has dropped the price due to the coronavirus. Kingdom Rush and Kingdom Rush Origins, two popular strategy games for iOS, can also be downloaded for free.

We're compiling a list of paid games that have gone free below, and we'll add to it if we find additional titles:

If you're at home because of the coronavirus, this is also potentially a good time to try Apple Arcade if you haven't already used your free trial, though it's also a worthwhile way to spend $4.99 for a month of gaming as there are a wide range of great titles available.

We've listed some favorites below, though there are quite a few different games that will suit all tastes.



Know of other games that are free to download at the current time? Let us know in the comments and we'll add them to the list.