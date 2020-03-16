Unreleased iPad Filed in Eurasian Database

Apple today filed an unreleased iPad model A2229 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, as confirmed by MacRumors. The tablet is listed as running iPadOS 13, but it is unclear if it is an iPad, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.



In January, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted that Apple will launch refreshed iPad Pro models with a triple-lens rear camera system and 3D sensing for augmented reality in the first half of 2020, although it is unclear if the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that plan. Earlier this month, Kuo said new iPad Pro, iPad mini, and 10.2-inch iPad models with Mini-LED backlit displays will be released by the end of 2021.

Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions over the years, including multiple Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.



The time between these Eurasian filings and Apple announcing new products can vary from days to months. March is a common month for Apple to launch new products, including new Powerbeats this morning, so it is possible that at least one new iPad model could be announced with a press release at some point this month. MacRumors learned that a new MacBook Air is also possible as early as this week.