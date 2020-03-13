YouTube Rolls Out New 'Explore' Tab to All Users on Mobile

Google is rolling out a new "Explore" tab in its official YouTube mobile app after several months of experiments and testing.



The new tab replaces the "Trending" tab, and includes the same trending content but also links to destination pages of YouTube's existing video categories, including Gaming, Music, News, and more. As Google explains:



With Explore, you not only have access to Trending videos, but also to destination pages for some popular content categories like Gaming, Music, Fashion & Beauty, Learning and more – all from one place.

Below the category links is a carousel of videos from the latest "Creator on the Rise" or "Artist on the Rise." The carousel is updated daily, providing additional exposure for the platform's content creators.

Below that is the typical scrolling vertical list of trending videos, which can also be accessed from the top of the page using the Trending button, which is foremost in the new links. According to Google, Trending displays the same list of trending videos to all users, wherever they are in the world.

As it stands, there's no way to create custom destination pages or personalized category links, and the list of pre-made categories isn't particularly comprehensive, so hopefully that's something Google plans to add in time.

