Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB

Best Buy and Amazon today have new discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, returning the 512GB model down to its lowest price of $2,099.99 ($300 off). We've seen this discount a few times over the past few months, but it hasn't been as consistent as sales on the 1TB model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For that higher-capacity configuration, you can purchase it for $2,499.00 in today's sales, which include a discount from Adorama. The discounts on the 512GB model are seen at Amazon and Best Buy, but stock is low at Amazon and it may disappear soon today.

16-inch MacBook Pro

