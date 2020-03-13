Apple Postponing Online Training Seminars for Technicians Due to Coronavirus
In response to global concerns and public health guidance regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, Apple will be postponing online training seminars for authorized technicians until further notice, according to a source familiar with the matter.
This is just the latest precaution that Apple is taking in response to the pandemic, along with announcing that WWDC 2020 will be an online event, closing all Apple Stores in Italy, suspending Today at Apple sessions in the United States and several other countries, encouraging corporate employees to work from home if possible, and more.
