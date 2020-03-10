Deals: Woot Discounts Refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 Models to $110, Series 2 Starting at $145

Deals retailer Woot today has notable low prices on refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2, as well as the 4th generation iPad mini. There were Series 3 and Series 4 Apple Watch models on sale, but as of writing they have sold out.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Apple Watch Series 1 for as low as $109.99 in 38mm and $114.99 in 42mm. There are multiple band and case color options as well. All of the Apple Watches are on sale for today only, or until stock runs out.

For the Series 2 models, 38mm starts at $144.99 and 42mm starts at $149.99. These Apple Watches all have Sport Bands and aluminum cases, and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they have been tested to be in full working condition.

Lastly, Woot has the 16GB iPad mini 4 in Wi-Fi only for $189.99. You can also increase the storage to 64GB for $209.99, and 128GB for $229.99. Just like the Apple Watch, the iPad mini 4 has been refurbished and is tested to be in proper working order.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.