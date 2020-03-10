Deals: Save Up to 40% on Anker's Best Portable Chargers and Cables in Today's Amazon Gold Box

Anker kicked off a few flash deals today on Amazon, offering markdowns on a wide variety of portable chargers, wireless chargers, wall chargers, and much more. Most of the deals are in the Anker Gold Box today on Amazon, meaning the discounts will last for today only and expire later tonight.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker is discounting a good variety of its best portable chargers during this event, including six total devices. Prices start at $19.99 for a 5,000 mAh battery that also functions as a wall charger, and increase to $37.49 for the PowerCore 26,800 mAh battery. There are also a few higher-cost chargers that include extra accessories, like the PowerCore+ with 30W wall charger for $79.99.

Portable Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Wall Chargers

Cables

Miscellaneous

