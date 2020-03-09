Facebook Testing Cross-Posting Stories to Instagram

Facebook is testing a new feature that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, reports TechCrunch.

Right now, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. The new option would allow Stories to be shared interchangeably from one platform to another.



Jane Manchun Wong, who often digs into unreleased features in social media apps, discovered the option to share a Facebook story to Instagram in the Facebook for Android app. In the version of the app with the toggle, once a Facebook Story has been created, there's an option to tap Privacy to review who to share it with, which is where the option to post to Instagram is located.

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that the cross-posting feature is being formally tested to "make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to you."

Facebook has been slowly adding Facebook features to Instagram since Instagram's founders left Facebook in 2018. There's an "Open Facebook" button in the Settings menu of Instagram, and the wording "Instagram - From Facebook" is shown on the title screen of the app.