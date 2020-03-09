Deals: Tile's New Limited Time Sale Offers Big Savings on Mate, Slim, and Sticker Bluetooth Trackers

Tile is back with a new set of discounts on the Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker, offering up to $80 off original prices.

To start, you can get the Tile Mate in a 1-pack for $19.99, down from $24.99. The Tile Mate is the company's best selling Bluetooth tracker, offering a 1-year replaceable battery in a small 35mm frame perfect for attaching to keys and bags.

You can get 2 Tile Mates and 2 Tile Slims for $29.99, down from an original price of $110. The Tile Slim is an ultra-thin tracker perfect for wallets and passports. There's also a Tile Slim 4-pack for $39.99, down from $120.

Lastly, the Tile Sticker 4-pack is on sale this week for $49.99, down from $79.99. The Tile Sticker is the smallest Tile and can stick to almost anything, like a MacBook or Siri Remote. This Bluetooth tracker has a 3-year built-in battery and measures 27mm in a circular frame.

