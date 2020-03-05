Sonos Eliminates Unpopular 'Recycle Mode' That Bricked Older Hardware

Customers who wanted to take advantage of Sonos' recycling program to get a 30 percent discount on a new speaker were required to download software that rendered existing speakers inoperable within 21 days.
Basically, after a customer initiated the trade-up program and confirmed it in the Sonos app, Sonos would provide the 30 percent discount and start a 21-day countdown timer that then caused an older device to enter Recycle Mode. Recycle Mode erased all data, permanently deactivated the speaker, and prevented reactivation.
Sonos is still offering the 30 percent discount for customers who want to upgrade to a new speaker, but is no longer requiring existing speakers to be bricked to get the deal. Customers can now choose to keep their speakers, give their speakers to someone else, recycle it at a local facility, or send it to Sonos for recycling.
According to The Verge, Sonos removed Recycle Mode from its app last week and replaced it with new language instructing customers who want a discount to call customer service. Sonos plans to update its website and app with a new system for the trade-up process within the next few weeks.
Products eligible for Sonos' trade-up include the original Sonos Play:5, Zone Players, and Connect / Connect:Amp devices manufactured between 2011 and 2015. Sonos no longer plans to update these devices with new software starting in May 2020.