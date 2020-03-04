Melbourne Police Use Apple's Find My App to Track Thieves During Fatal Car Chase

According to the report, the two men were being tracked from the air by helicopter after an iPad was stolen in an earlier home invasion. Driver Vaatoa Chang, 29, and passenger Jonas Montealegre, 36, carried the iPad with them as they switched stolen cars in an attempt to evade capture.
In the initial phase of the chase, the two fugitives were being tracked by following a stolen car, but when the police helicopter was called in, the two men switched cars, and that's when officers resorted to tracking them via iPad.
Initially, it was the victim of the theft that used the Find My app to ping his iPad and follow his stolen Mitsubishi Tritan, but police eventually called him off and continued tracking the iPad themselves using the same method.
Apple's Find My app is great for locating your Apple devices when you've misplaced them around the home or office, but the Sydney Morning Herald report is a striking example of how the app can be put to use by police in real time to trace suspects in cases of theft. The full story can be read here.