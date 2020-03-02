Deals: 13-Inch MacBook Pro Discounted By Up to $299, Starting at $1,049.99 for 128GB

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The sale starts at $1,049.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, and rises to $1,699.99 for the 512GB SSD MacBook Pro. In the list below we've highlighted Amazon's deals on the notebooks, but you'll also find matching prices at Best Buy.
13-Inch MacBook Pro Sale
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,049.99, down from $1,299.00 ($249 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 1.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,249.99, down from $1,499.00 ($249 off) [Best Buy]
- 2.4GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,499.99, down from $1,799.00 ($299 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00 ($299 off) [Best Buy]