Deals: 13-Inch MacBook Pro Discounted By Up to $299, Starting at $1,049.99 for 128GB

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

13-Inch MacBook Pro Sale

A new collection of 13-inch MacBook Pro sales have hit Amazon and Best Buy this week, offering lowest-ever prices in a few cases. You'll find up to $299 off 13-inch MacBook Pro models from mid 2019, including a variety of storage capacities and colors.The sale starts at $1,049.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, and rises to $1,699.99 for the 512GB SSD MacBook Pro. In the list below we've highlighted Amazon's deals on the notebooks, but you'll also find matching prices at Best Buy.Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.