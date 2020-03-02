Deals: 13-Inch MacBook Pro Discounted By Up to $299, Starting at $1,049.99 for 128GB

Monday March 2, 2020 5:58 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A new collection of 13-inch MacBook Pro sales have hit Amazon and Best Buy this week, offering lowest-ever prices in a few cases. You'll find up to $299 off 13-inch MacBook Pro models from mid 2019, including a variety of storage capacities and colors.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale starts at $1,049.99 for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, and rises to $1,699.99 for the 512GB SSD MacBook Pro. In the list below we've highlighted Amazon's deals on the notebooks, but you'll also find matching prices at Best Buy.

13-Inch MacBook Pro Sale


urtules
58 minutes ago at 06:08 am
I think it's not ethical to link with MacBook Pro 13 sales, with its faulty keyboard. The problem was created by Apple in a first place, however anyone who's mentioning 13` without mentioning its keyboard issues are acting dishonestly.

Please redact the post to include warning about the uncomfortable and faulty keyboard with wrong shape arrow keys and lack of esc key.
