TV Exec Who Oversaw Apple TV+ Shows like 'Servant' and 'For All Mankind' Moves to 20th Century Fox

At Fox, Mendelovitz will lead the drama development team with the title Senior Vice President of Drama Development. Mendelovitz first joined Apple as a Creative Executive in September 2018 as Apple was working to build the Apple TV+ service that debuted in November 2019.
Prior to that, she worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment and CBS, developing TV shows like "The Good Doctor," "Bloodline," "Mom," and more.
20th Century Fox, owned by Disney as of March 2019, has been responsible for producing TV shows like "Glee," "How I Met Your Mother," "Family Guy," "American Horror Story," "The Simpsons," and more.
Future shows overseen by Mendelovitz could potentially make their way to Disney+, an Apple TV+ competitor, though much of the Fox content goes to Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney.