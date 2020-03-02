Air Wick's New Scented Oil Diffuser Can Be Controlled With Your iPhone

A diffuser transforms essential oils into a light, fragrant mist to give your home a nice scent. Air Wick's cordless, battery-powered device uses pre-mixed oil refills, eliminating the need to add water separately.
The free Air Wick app for iOS and Android can be used to create scent schedules, adjust scent intensity, set refill reminders, purchase refills, and more. Apple's smart home platform HomeKit is not currently supported.
A starter pack with the diffuser, batteries, and one refill is available for $20 at Walmart, Target, and select other U.S. retailers.
App-enabled diffusers are nothing new, with many options available on Amazon, but Air Wick is a well-known brand and $20 is a decent price. For those who prefer HomeKit, read our review of the VOCOlinc FlowerBud.