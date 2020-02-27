Limited Series Based on Downfall of WeWork Coming to Apple TV+

WeWork in early 2019 was valued at close to $50 billion as it prepared for an IPO, but the company crashed and burned after a series of articles highlighted mismanagement and odd behavior from CEO Adam Neumann, who was quickly ousted. WeWork's IPO was canceled and the company's valuation plunged to $5 billion.
From the podcast that the show is based on:
The founders of WeWork thought they were on the brink of making history. The company was valued at $47 billion dollars, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. Adam had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world's savviest investors -- but did his vision ever match the company's reality? Hosted by David Brown of the hit podcast Business Wars, WeCrashed is a six-part series about the rise and fall of WeWork. It's a story of hope and hubris, big money and bigger screwups, and the lengths people will go to chase "unicorns."Lee Eisenberg, known for Apple TV+ show "Little America," is co-writing and executive producing the series alongside former Warner Bros. executive Drew Crevello, who has produced films like "The Grudge 2."