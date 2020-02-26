Some urBeats3 Customers May Have Been Denied Service Due to Serial Number Error

A limited number of urBeats3 devices have the incorrect serial number printed on them that results in a 'Serial Number Unrecognized' error when looking up a device.



When faced with this issue, check whether the fifth digit of the serial number is an 'E'. If so, validate proof of purchase and attempt to create the repair by substituting the fifth digit 'E' in the serial number with a 'Y'.

