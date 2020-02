Altice USA Brings its Cable TV Experience to Apple TV

Cable company Altice USA today announced that it has launched its Altice One experience on Apple TV , offering access to the company's streaming live TV service, on-demand video, and cloud DVR recordings.Additional features include an interactive program guide, program restart for live shows, and Siri voice search support.Altice customers have the option of adding an Apple TV 4K to their subscriptions for either $180 or a $10 per month finance option, and the Altice ‌Apple TV‌ app can of course be downloaded to customers' existing ‌Apple TV‌ boxes.Altice is one of the largest cable providers in the United States, offering cable and internet through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands to nearly 5 million customers in 21 states.