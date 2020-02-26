In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Altice USA Brings its Cable TV Experience to Apple TV
Additional features include an interactive program guide, program restart for live shows, and Siri voice search support.
Altice customers have the option of adding an Apple TV 4K to their subscriptions for either $180 or a $10 per month finance option, and the Altice Apple TV app can of course be downloaded to customers' existing Apple TV boxes.
Altice is one of the largest cable providers in the United States, offering cable and internet through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands to nearly 5 million customers in 21 states.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Instead of innovating, their solution is to constantly raise rates as they bleed subscribers. If I had other options for broadband, I'd gladly ditch them. /end rant.
It’s a happy day because this is something you and I agree on 100%. Comcast really has us by the you-know-whats.
Would be nice if we had more choice of internet. Anytime I'm enticed by stories like this, I'm quickly snapped back to the reality that no matter what I do for my television watching, I'm beholden to Comcast for my internet, and then I just forget about it. The bad part is, Comcast's internet is the worst... I constantly need to reset my modem, speeds are blazingly fast one day and crawling the next, they inundate me with sales calls even though I'm under contract and have no desire to add/remove services, and they refuse to let me stream to the Apple TV. I don't care if they make me lease their equipment, at least give me the option to use something else while I lease the box.
Instead of innovating, their solution is to constantly raise rates as they bleed subscribers. If I had other options for broadband, I'd gladly ditch them. /end rant.
Altice can suck it, I don't care what service they offer.
[ Read All Comments ]