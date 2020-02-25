Ultimate Ears Debuts New Extra Large $400 'HYPERBOOM' Speaker

According to Ultimate Ears, the 13-pound speaker boasts booming bass, wide dynamic range, richly detailed playback, and a battery that lasts for 24 hours before needing to be recharged. An Adaptive EQ feature is designed to allow the HYPERBOOM to adjust to the space that its in for the best sound profile indoors and outdoors.
There are four input sources on the HYPERBOOM, including two Bluetooth, one 3.5mm auxiliary, and one optical audio so music can be played from phones, laptops, gaming consoles, and more, with an option to switch audio sources with the press of a button.
The HYPERBOOM has an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand splashes of water, and there's a USB charge-out port that can be used to charge an iPhone. A built-in One-Touch Music Control feature allows users to play, pause, and skip tracks right from the speaker, or launch playlists from popular music services like Apple Music, Spotify for Android, and Amazon Music.
Ultimate Ears says that the speaker has been developed with a "technical fabric" engineered for sound and durability and a diamond-shaped design that features soft curved edges that fit in well in any room.
The HYPERBOOM speaker will launch in early March on the Ultimate Ears website and it will be priced at $399.99.