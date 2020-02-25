Apple Adds Colorful Tech 21 Cases, Golf Sensor and Sonos Port to Online Store

The Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors, priced at $180, offer a shot detection algorithm that increases accuracy. The system features 14 ultralight sensors that attach to golf clubs and grips, with the sensors connecting to the iPhone to analyze every shot that's made.
The Sonos Port, available for $500, is designed to allow users to stream music from a traditional stereo while also controlling it with the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2. It is also designed to make expanding sound systems easier with support for streaming vinyl, CDs, and stored audio files to Sonos speakers in all rooms of the house.
The colorful Tech21 cases are available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, and are priced at $40. There are a range of bright colors and styles available for each of Apple's latest iPhones. Apple has been selling Tech21 cases for years, and Tech21 is a popular and well-known iPhone case company.
All of the new products can be found in the Accessories section of Apple's online store. Many of these accessories will also soon be available in Apple retail stores.