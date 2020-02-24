In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Retail Stores Celebrating Upcoming International Women's Day With Today at Apple Sessions
According to Apple, there will be hands-on sessions that "explore new perspectives" using iPad, iPhone, and Mac, along with opportunities to share ideas with others and learn from inspiring female creators.
There will be sessions on creating AR experiences, learning product skills, and more, along with unique sessions at various Apple locations around the world.
At Apple Union Square in San Francisco, for example, there will be a live performance by indie electronica artist Ah-Mer-Ah-Su on March 17, while Apple Fifth Avenue will feature a March 11 music session with drummer Madame Gandhi, Apple Antara will host a photo session with award winning photographer Yvonne Venegas, and Apple Covent Garden will host a drawing session with The Other Box, celebrating people of color and underrepresented backgrounds in creative industries.
9to5Mac compiled a list that features all of the retail locations that will host notable special events.
- Apple Williamsburg (Brooklyn)
- Apple Fifth Avenue (New York City)
- Apple Carnegie Library (Washington, D.C.)
- Apple Aventura (Miami)
- Apple Michigan Avenue (Chicago)
- Apple Union Square (San Francisco)
- Apple Third Street Promenade (Santa Monica)
- Apple Covent Garden (London)
- Apple Regent Street (London)
- Apple Champs-Élysées (Paris)
- Apple Piazza Liberty (Milan)
- Apple Antara (Mexico City)
- Apple Dubai Mall (Dubai)
- Apple Marunouchi (Tokyo)
