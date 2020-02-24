Apple Leases Office Space Near Madison Square Garden in New York City

The building, located in midtown Manhattan, is along Seventh Avenue between West West 31st and 32nd streets, and close to Madison Square Garden and the Penn Station railway hub. The space was formerly occupied by Macy's, with the Macy's headquarters relocating to Long Island City.
Apple has only signed a five year deal with the option to extend the lease, which The New York Post takes as a sign Apple is perhaps still looking for a more permanent location.
Apple already has 52,000 square feet of office space at 100 to 104 Fifth Avenue housing marketing employees and commercial software applications developers, and the building is said to be "bursting at the seams."