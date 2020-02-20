Microsoft Defender ATP Security Platform Coming to iOS and Android

Defender ATP provides "preventive protection, post-breach detection, and automated investigation and response" for Windows and macOS, but it is unclear what the platform will offer on iOS given it is a sandboxed operating system. Existing "antivirus" apps for the iPhone typically only offer features such as identity theft and phishing prevention, website and phone call blocking, and VPN access.
Microsoft plans to share more details about Defender ATP for iOS and Android next week at the RSA Conference in San Francisco.