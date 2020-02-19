In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Microsoft Office App Released for iPhone, Combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
The main benefit of the unified Office app is that it requires only a single download with a much smaller file size, but it does have a few unique features, including camera integration for easily converting photos of documents and tables into Word and Excel files. The app also has a new Actions pane that supports a number of common tasks like signing PDFs and scanning QR codes.
Microsoft's standalone Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps remain available and were recently updated with a simplified three-tab layout.
The new Microsoft Office app is available on the App Store.
What's interesting to me is that Office used to be available through a single app, and Microsoft broke it into individual apps a few years ago. You don't often see a company - especially one this size - make a change like that only to later change back. I wonder what they saw in their internal data to prompt this? It can't all be about app size, can it?
You can see the reviews from 5 years ago in the app reviews!
So I guess you can delete the individual apps if you have this Office app then?
So if both versions remain available, which one is better to use for doc creation? Which is better if you're read-only?
Thats the million-dollar question here. Are there any differences
Some drive north, others south...
So Apple has to split iTunes into several apps because people complain it’s too complex, and Microsoft combines several apps into one to make it less complex?
