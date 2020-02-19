Deals: The Parallels 'Premium Mac App Bundle' Includes 1Password, PDFpen, and More Starting at $49.99

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Parallels. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The first bundle is priced at $49.99 and aimed at users upgrading from an existing version of Parallels. It includes the following apps: MindManager 12, 1Password Families (1 Year), Hype 4.0 Professional, Twist Unlimited (1 Year), Roxio Toast Titanium 18, Intego Mac Internet Security X9 (1 Year), Data Rescue 5, PDFpen, Parallels Desktop 15, Parallels Toolbox (1 Year), and Parallels Access (1 Year).
The second bundle is priced at $79.99 and is for shoppers new to Parallels, who need to purchase a new license for the software. This bundle includes all of the same apps mentioned above for the first bundle. For both bundles, you can choose to make a one-time purchase of the Parallels Desktop 15 software, or pay for a 1-year subscription, which includes various benefits like free upgrades, remote access, and more.
The Premium Mac App Bundle will be on sale through the end of February, so head to Parallels' website soon to find out more about it and place your order.
- Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac - Up to $79.99 value: Download and install Windows 10 on your Mac.
- Parallels Access - $20 value: Gain 24/7 access to your applications and files from anywhere.
- Parallels Toolbox - $20 value: A collection of various tools for CPU monitoring, taking screenshots, archiving files, and more.
- MindManager 12 for Mac - $200 value: Build flowcharts, concept maps, timelines, and diagrams.
- Twist - $300 value: A thread-based Slack alternative that aims to keep team communication organized.
- 1Password Families - $60 value: Secure your passwords, credit card information, and more in one place, available for up to five family members.
- Data Rescue 5 - $100 value: Recover your lost or deleted files.
- Hype 4.0 Professional - $100 value: Create animations to add to webpages, infographics, presentations, Apple Books, and more.
- Intego Mac Internet Security X9 - $50 value: Protect your Mac against malware and viruses.
- Roxio Toast Titanium 18 - $100 value: A complete digital media suite with CD and DVD burning, video editing, and more.
- PDFpen for Mac - $75 value: An all-purpose PDF editor with markup, edit, sign, and more.