Deals: Shop Lowest-Ever Prices on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini 5, and Smart Keyboard Folio

To start, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $399.99, down from $499.00 on Amazon. This $99 off sale is the lowest price we've ever seen for this version of the iPad Air, and it's available in Gold and Silver.
Secondly, MacMall has an ongoing solid discount on the 64GB cellular 11-inch iPad Pro, available for $749.00, down from $949.00. That's a $200 discount on Apple's original price for the tablet, and it remains the lowest price that we've tracked for this model.
If you're shopping for the iPad mini 5, Amazon has the 256GB cellular model for $639.00, down from $679.00. Although this is only $40 off the original price, it is the lowest we've seen this model drop.
Amazon also has a notable accessory sale for iPad Pro users, with a discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio. Today you can get the accessory for $169.99, down from $199.00 ($29 off, lowest ever). This keyboard is designed specifically for 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets, and allows you full access to a QWERTY keyboard, along with display protection when it's folded.
