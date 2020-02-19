Apple Wants to Stop Publication of 'App Store Confidential' Book Due to Inclusion of 'Business Secrets'

After the book was published yesterday in Germany, Apple sent a cease and desist letter to both Sadowski and publisher Murmann Verlag, reports German news site Focus (via iMore).
Apple claims that the book reveals "business secrets" that are of "considerable economic value," but Sadowski denies the inclusion of proprietary information. Apple also says that Sadowski has violated his employment agreement.
Apple has demanded that Sadowski and his publisher stop selling the book, recall all copies in circulation, and destroy the manuscripts, which Sadowski does not plan to do.
In a statement, Apple said that it has "long supported a free press and supports authors of all kinds" but Sadowski violated employee agreements that should be "applied equally and fairly to all employees."
The book is available only in German and according to one site that read the book, EN24, Apple's allegations are "not entirely understandable" because the author "mostly reveals only the obvious." It's described as "just banal" and more of a field report than an in-depth business analysis, but Apple is notoriously secret so it's no surprise that it wants the book banned either way.