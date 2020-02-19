Apple Wants to Stop Publication of 'App Store Confidential' Book Due to Inclusion of 'Business Secrets'

Wednesday February 19, 2020 9:46 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple is aiming to stop the sale of a new insider book called "App Store Confidential," written by former Apple employee Tom Sadowski who ran Apple's App Store business in Germany until November 2019.

After the book was published yesterday in Germany, Apple sent a cease and desist letter to both Sadowski and publisher Murmann Verlag, reports German news site Focus (via iMore).


Apple claims that the book reveals "business secrets" that are of "considerable economic value," but Sadowski denies the inclusion of proprietary information. Apple also says that Sadowski has violated his employment agreement.

Apple has demanded that Sadowski and his publisher stop selling the book, recall all copies in circulation, and destroy the manuscripts, which Sadowski does not plan to do.

In a statement, Apple said that it has "long supported a free press and supports authors of all kinds" but Sadowski violated employee agreements that should be "applied equally and fairly to all employees."

The book is available only in German and according to one site that read the book, EN24, Apple's allegations are "not entirely understandable" because the author "mostly reveals only the obvious." It's described as "just banal" and more of a field report than an in-depth business analysis, but Apple is notoriously secret so it's no surprise that it wants the book banned either way.

adamjackson
1 hour ago at 09:52 am
...well that's one way you guarantee the book sells well versus just ignoring it.
makitango
1 hour ago at 10:06 am
Back to burning books now, are we? What a time to live in.
BMcCoy
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
Has Apple not heard of the Streisand Effect?
Rudy69
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
We're going to need an english version now.... it will sell really well now lol
Rating: 1 Votes
Dave-Z
1 hour ago at 10:03 am


Apple has demanded that Sadowski and his publisher [...] destroy the manuscripts


Because no bad ever came from destroying works we disagree with. Even if this book does violate some agreement or contain trade secrets, the book should be held, unpublished, somewhere because we shouldn't go around permanently erasing what people create just because we disagree with them.

Honestly, Apple seems more and more petty and vindictive as each day goes by.
