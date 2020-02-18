Deals: Get the 512GB iPhone XS for $599.99 at Sprint ($650 Off)

Tuesday February 18, 2020 8:48 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Sprint has Apple's 512GB iPhone XS discounted to $599.99 today while supplies last, down from an original price of $1,249.99. This solid $650 discount is for the full price of the device and not on a monthly installment plan.

If you purchase the iPhone XS, you could also combo this sale with Sprint's current Apple Watch offer: get any iPhone (7 or above) and get an Apple Watch for 50 percent off. The Apple Watch discount will be applied via monthly bill credits and requires a 24-month Installment Billing agreement, new watch plan activation, and one active handset.

There are a few other Sprint offers running right now, including an iPhone 11 for $0/month when you trade in an eligible smartphone and activate a new line of service. The 10.2-inch iPad is also down to $4.17/month when you sign up for a 24-month Installment Billing agreement and activate a new line on a qualifying plan.

