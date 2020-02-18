Deals: Get the 512GB iPhone XS for $599.99 at Sprint ($650 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sprint. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you purchase the iPhone XS, you could also combo this sale with Sprint's current Apple Watch offer: get any iPhone (7 or above) and get an Apple Watch for 50 percent off. The Apple Watch discount will be applied via monthly bill credits and requires a 24-month Installment Billing agreement, new watch plan activation, and one active handset.
Sprint's iPhone XS Instant Discount
- 512GB iPhone XS (all colors) - $599.99, down from $1,249.99 ($650 off)
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.