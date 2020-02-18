Deals: Apple's Leather, Silicone, and Smart Battery Cases for iPhone Receive Major Discounts (Up to $65 Off)

Tuesday February 18, 2020 5:51 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy is offering a collection of Apple's official iPhone cases at notable low prices in today's flash sale, and Amazon is matching a few of the discounts. During the event, you can get the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case for $64.99 ($65 off) and the Leather Folio for $49.99 ($50 off).

You'll find every iPhone case on sale today in the lists below, along with relevant links to Amazon if they apply. Case styles include Smart Battery Cases, Leather Cases, and Silicone Cases, and all of them are Apple's first party accessories.

iPhone XS


iPhone XS Max


iPhone 11 Pro


iPhone 11 Pro Max


iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus


