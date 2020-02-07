New References to AMD Processors Discovered in macOS 10.15.4 Beta

Friday February 7, 2020 8:34 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Over the last few months, an increasing number of references to AMD processors have been uncovered in macOS Catalina code, starting with the 10.15.2 beta in November and now continuing in the 10.15.4 beta.

Given that Macs currently use Intel processors, the references are naturally prompting speculation that perhaps Apple plans to release Macs with AMD processors, but this is unconfirmed as of yet. Apple does rely on AMD for graphics in select MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro models.


Many of the references contain codenames of AMD APUs such as Picasso, Raven, Renoir, and Van Gogh. APU or Accelerated Processing Unit is AMD's marketing term for a CPU and GPU on a single chip.


A few months ago, an unsubstantiated report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News claimed that Apple plans to announce a high-end gaming Mac at WWDC 2020. If there is any truth to the rumor, then it is certainly possible that the Mac could be powered by an AMD APU, but many gamers are skeptical.

It's worth noting that we haven't heard any rumors about AMD-based Macs specifically, and it is also possible the references are for internal testing only, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina
Tag: AMD
Bandaman
1 hour ago at 08:49 am


wouldn't it be better to go ARM chips instead?

No.
lkrupp
55 minutes ago at 09:01 am
Apple dumped Motorola and IBM 68000 CPUs like a hot potato when they couldn't keep up with Intel. There's no reason to think Apple wouldn't do the same to Intel if they can't keep up.
Andres Cantu
1 hour ago at 08:41 am
Apple should have bought AMD a couple of years ago when they were at $2 per share. Would have given them even more control over the Macs graphics and now (possibly) processors.
benshive
1 hour ago at 08:38 am
I think this would be great for competition. AMD has been killing it in the CPU market recently, offering comparable performance to Intel chips for way less. If Apple made this move it would really force Intel to improve the price to performance of their chips.
Peace
1 hour ago at 08:43 am
You’re not gonna get a high end gaming computer with an AMD SoC
nvmls
1 hour ago at 08:43 am
Bye Intel.
RalfTheDog
56 minutes ago at 09:00 am
This could be about the Hackintosh market. if($CPU=='AMD') {format($BootDrive);}

:)
Jack Burton
1 hour ago at 08:48 am
A 16-core Ryzen iMac with a new design and speakers by the team that worked on the MBP16 hardware would be just what the doctor ordered.
Bandaman
1 hour ago at 08:53 am


Depends what you need the CPU for. For instance, gaming benefits most from good single core performance and Intel still seems to have AMD beat there. Not by much anymore though.

No they don’t. They only have them minimally beat for games at 1080p. Anything 2K and higher ... the difference is almost non-existent. But yes they have them beat on single core, but not by much. A lot of things are moving to multi-threaded now that AND finally pulled their heads from their arses.
opeter
1 hour ago at 08:55 am


APUs might be good for a cheaper iMac or a Macbook Air


And Threadrippers for Mac Pros.
