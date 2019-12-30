Sketchy Rumor Claims Apple Plans to Announce High-End Gaming MacBook or iMac at WWDC 2020

Monday December 30, 2019 7:35 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to announce a high-end gaming computer at its annual WWDC developers conference in 2020, according to a questionable and as-of-yet unsubstantiated report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News.


Details are slim, but the report claims that the computer may be a large-screen laptop or all-in-one desktop with a price tag of up to $5,000, suggesting that it could be either a MacBook Pro or an iMac Pro. The computer would supposedly be tailored towards esports, aka competitive video gaming.

While this would surely be great news for gamers, this report has yet to be backed by other sources, and the Economic Daily News has a mixed track record as it relates to Apple rumors. Just a few months ago, for example, the publication incorrectly claimed AirPods Pro would come in as many as eight colors.

Over the years, many gamers have been hopeful that Apple would eventually come around to full-fledged gaming on the Mac.

"I grew up playing games Doom, Quake, and Starcraft on Mac computers most of my life," esports journalist Rod Breslau told MacRumors. "Throughout that time as a loyal Apple user since a young age, I always hoped they would give even a the fraction of the attention to gaming that my friends got while they played on their PCs. That day never came, and I switched to a PC in my early teens and never looked back. It's almost 20 years later and Apple has still never cared about the gaming community. They're going to need more than Apple Arcade to make that happen."

"So to read that Apple might be developing a gaming-centric Mac on the heels of the popularity of esports is startling and welcome news, if not a bit bewildering," added Breslau. "I'd love for Apple to make a concerted effort for gaming on a Mac including all of the popular online competitive multiplayer games in esports that are all played on PC. But the skeptical side of me knows it's going to take a lot more than just Apple building a gaming computer to bring people over. They need the developers and publishers to be thinking of porting to Mac as a priority when they create their games, and winning over the industry will be as or more difficult as winning over consumers."

WWDC 2020 should take place in June like usual, so we're just over six months out.

Avatar
emmab2006
42 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Yea and Pigs Fly.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
28 minutes ago at 07:50 am
Perhaps they can start by putting games that actually appeal to gamers on the Apple Arcade first.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Rychiar
40 minutes ago at 07:38 am
why? no one makes games for Mac... I'm still waiting for Witcher 3...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
iMi
37 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Apple has been inching closer and closer toward the gaming community. What I would like to see is a modular Mac that is not "pro." I'd buy that.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dannys1
36 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I mean you'd need to build the platform first for devs to program for it.

The problem is there are a number of capabilty AMD cards in macOS systems right now (granted most of them are in very expensive systems) and things like Fortnite run much better on the same cards under Windows 10 and DirectX than they do under macOS and Metal. Not sure if that's an issue with Metal or because Devs are not optimising for it properly.

You'd need things like Unreal Engine and Unity to be totally optimised as well, if not better than it is for Direct X to get any decent out of a Mac.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
calstanford
29 minutes ago at 07:49 am
For what? To install Windows in bootcamp? What's the point?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mdracer
13 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Riddle me this, if they brought in an all in one Mac Mini that could handle the full load of gaming it’s not out of the question.

I love building my own computers but I love not having to set it all up and dial in the software. Bring it on as an all in one Mac Mini.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mdatwood
13 minutes ago at 08:05 am
There is no such thing as high end gaming without the ability to swap out the graphics card.

Yes, some laptops are built for gaming, but they are full of compromises. I also would not necessarily call them high end either.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dazlicous
38 minutes ago at 07:40 am
what games are out there to play on your 5k mac ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Lone Deranger
25 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Will it come with garish multi-color flashy lights on the Ram Dimms, CPU cooler and keyboard?
Rating: 1 Votes

