Apple Watch's Latest Activity Challenge Starts Tomorrow, Earn a 'Heart Month' Award and iMessage Stickers

Those who successfully complete the Activity Challenge will receive a special heart-themed award and iMessage stickers, as shared by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter.
Activity Challenges are often tied to special occasions or holidays throughout the year, such as Earth Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and New Year's. Achievements can be tracked in the Activity app under the Awards tab.
Put your heart into earning this award! Close your Exercise ring for seven days in a row starting February 8 and ending February 14. #AppleWatch #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/WFFIVKsTyT— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) January 28, 2020