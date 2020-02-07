Apple Watch's Latest Activity Challenge Starts Tomorrow, Earn a 'Heart Month' Award and iMessage Stickers

Friday February 7, 2020 7:38 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
February is Heart Month, aimed at promoting cardiovascular health, and Apple is taking part with a new Activity Challenge that tasks Apple Watch users with closing their Exercise ring in the Activity app for seven consecutive days. The challenge kicks off tomorrow, February 8, and runs through February 14.


Those who successfully complete the Activity Challenge will receive a special heart-themed award and iMessage stickers, as shared by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter.

Activity Challenges are often tied to special occasions or holidays throughout the year, such as Earth Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and New Year's. Achievements can be tracked in the Activity app under the Awards tab.



