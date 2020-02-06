Netflix is Finally Letting You Turn Off Those Annoying Autoplay Previews

Thursday February 6, 2020 1:15 PM PST by Juli Clover
Netflix today announced the launch of a new toggle that will let Netflix users turn off autoplay previews, which has been a controversial Netflix feature for years now.

When browsing through Netflix, the service is designed to play previews of the content that you stop on, which usually includes a trailer. Until today, Netflix has offered no option to turn these previews off.


As of now, though, you can disable them by opening up Netflix, selecting your profile, selecting Playback Settings and toggling off "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices."


Changing the setting will prevent content from playing while you swap through different shows and movies. The setting will need to be enabled on a per-profile basis as it is not account wide.

14 comments

Westside guy
36 minutes ago at 01:33 pm


Didn't "take" on my Apple TV, even after restarting the app, the Apple TV, and toggling profiles... :(


I made the change using my web browser (on my MacBook Pro, if it matters), then went and restarted the Apple TV. Autoplay previews are now off, hallelujah!!
Rating: 2 Votes
matamoris
50 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
This was so annoying that I found myself avoiding Netflix. Maybe I won't cancel now. ;-)
Rating: 1 Votes
Westside guy
43 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Oh, thank goodness. FINALLY!
Rating: 1 Votes
NickName99
42 minutes ago at 01:27 pm


Didn't "take" on my Apple TV, even after restarting the app, the Apple TV, and toggling profiles... :(


Probably just requires an update to the Netflix app on the Apple TV. Hopefully that will be updated soon.
Rating: 1 Votes
