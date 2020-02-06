Deals: Get a New HomePod for $204.99 During OWC's Audio Sale Event ($94 Off)

Thursday February 6, 2020 8:46 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
OWC is currently holding a sale on audio devices that includes the HomePod in White for $204.99, down from Apple's price of $299.00 ($94 off). The Black color is slightly higher at $207.99. These are currently the best prices for the HomePod among the major Apple resellers online, and just about $5 more than the best-ever price tag of $199.99 seen on Black Friday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Both HomePods are brand new but come in OWC's bulk packaging, which essentially means they are shipped in a bland white box and not Apple's packaging. They also aren't covered under Apple warranty but instead come with 1 year of OWC's Fulfilled Limited Warranty. Despite these caveats, OWC is a trusted Apple reseller and this is a solid sale on a brand new version of Apple's HomePod.

Otherwise, OWC's audio sale has numerous discounts on Bluetooth headphones from Beats, Logitech, and Bose, as well as markdowns on Apple's own EarPods. Browse the full sale right here, and be sure to visit our own full Deals Roundup for more Apple sales.

I wonder how smart of a move would be to get one now, considering that a new model may launch at any time soon...



Hoping Apple does a smaller version and cheaper one like something to compete against Amazon Dot
I wonder how smart of a move would be to get one now, considering that a new model may launch at any time soon...
