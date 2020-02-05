Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $12 Wireless Chargers, $25 Portable Batteries, and $40 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Wednesday February 5, 2020 7:45 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
The latest slate of Anker products have been discounted on Amazon this week, and we're seeing solid sales on portable batteries, wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, power strips, and more. Many of the items have been automatically discounted, but some do require promo codes, which you can find below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Notable items in the sale include Anker's PowerCore Fusion Charger, which combines a wall charger with a 5,000 mAh portable battery and is available for $25.49, down from $35.99. There are a few options for portable batteries in the sale, ranging from 10,000 mAh to 26,800 mAh batteries, both of which provide plenty of charge to smartphones while you're on the go, and can also fuel up iPads and even MacBook notebooks.

Audio
Power Strips
Portable Batteries
Wireless Chargers
Miscellaneous
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
3 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
noisypilot
54 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Soundcore Life Q20 link points to full-priced product at $59. Problem might be on the Amazon side, as they show it as a "Limited Time Deal", but still at $59.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]