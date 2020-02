Sold between 2002 and 2004, the iMac G4 is long outdated, but MacRumors forum member Hughmac has given the arm-mounted computer a second life by cleverly transforming his into a desk lamp Hugh says he started by gutting the inside of the iMac's base, removing all components. Next, he removed the display and cut the back side of it into a flower shape, making sure to keep the Apple logo intact. Last, he connected a ceiling light to the top of the arm, ran wiring through the base, and added a power switch.All in all, this is a brilliant do-it-yourself project that takes recycling to a whole new level. More photos can be found in the MacRumors forums