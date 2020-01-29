In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Hires Top Netflix Engineer as Part of Effort to Build Technical Support Team for Apple TV+
The new hire, Ruslan Meshenberg, helped build Netflix's platform and participated in key initiatives to create a faster and more consistent service for viewers. He ran the infrastructure guaranteeing Netflix shows and movies played reliably.
Meshenberg has joined Apple's internet-services organization just this week, with his LinkedIn profile listing him as an Engineering Leader.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Meshenberg is joining Apple at a time when Apple is shifting its approach to cloud services, relying more often on third-party providers to save money.
Michael Abbott, a former Twitter engineer, has been responsible for Apple's internet-services operations and he has been adding engineers to Apple's technical team. Apple has not run into any particular major issues with Apple TV+ or its other new services, but hires like Meshenberg will ensure that things continue to run smoothly as Apple scales up with new customers and new content offerings.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Good! I hope he can improve the interface; it's god awful horrible.
Because that totally falls in the field of infrastructure engineering.
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.macrumors.com/2020/01/20/apple-gains-footing-court-feud-iphone-chip-maker/[/URL]
[ Read All Comments ]