Nomad Debuts New Rugged Leather Case Designed for AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro cases are an iteration of the AirPods cases that Nomad has designed for Apple's standard AirPods, offering up a polycarbonate shell wrapped in Horween leather that comes in either black or brown.
A microfiber lining on the inside of the case adds an extra layer of protection, and Nomad has created the case with a built-in light pipe that makes the charging indicator light easy to see from all angles.
For those who want to add a lanyard or wrist strap, Nomad has included an attachment point, and there's a subtle soft spot at the back of the case where the button is for simple pairing without the need to remove the case.
The case offers a tight fit around the AirPods Pro case so it adds little bulk, and it leaves the Lightning port unobscured.
The new AirPods Pro cases can be purchased from the Nomad website for $35 starting today.