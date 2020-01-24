Deals: Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Marks Down MacBook Air, iPhone Cases, Beats Headphones, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks are seeing discounts that match the current best prices on select models in many cases. You can get the 128GB 2019 MacBook Air for $949.99 (down from $1,099.99), or the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.99 (down from $2,399.99).
Also included in the sale is a handful of discounts on iPhone cases, including ongoing solid deals on the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case line. You can get this accessory for $103.99 in Black (down from $129.99), and there are also numerous discounts on Leather Cases, Silicone Cases, and Clear Cases.
Best Buy 3-Day Sale
- MacBook Air - Save up to $200 on select models / Starting at $949.99
- MacBook Pro - Save up to $200 on select models / Starting at $1,199.99
- iPhone 11 - Save up to $350 with qualified activation and store trade-in
- iPhone cases - Save up to 25% / Including Smart Battery Cases on sale
- Powerbeats Pro - $199.99, down from $249.99
- Beats Solo Pro - $249.99, down from $299.99
- Beats Studio3 Headphones - $184.99, down from $349.99
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones - $94.99, down from $199.99