Apple this afternoon sent out emails advertising its latest Apple Pay promotion, which offers 10 percent off of a purchase from the StubHub app.StubHub is an online ticketing company that lets users purchase tickets for concerts, sporting events, and more.To get the 10 percent discount, customers can enter the code APPLEPAY2020 when checking out in the StubHub app and using ‌Apple Pay‌ as the payment method.Apple's promotion allows customers in the United States to get a maximum discount of $100, and the promotion will be available until January 29, 2020